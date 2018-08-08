Ford Just Built Its 10 Millionth Mustang

Ford celebrated quite the milestone when its world-famous muscle car hit eight digits on the production ticker. Yep, as of Wednesday, a whopping 10 million Mustangs have been built since it was first introduced in 1964. Which means, officially, there are more Mustangs in the wild than there are people in Michigan.

Rolling off the line at Ford's Flat Rock plant, Mustang No. 10,000,000 is a 2019 GT convertible model equipped with a 460-horsepower, 5.0-liter V-8 and a six-speed manual transmission. Finished in Wimbledon White, its color is a callback to Mustang #001 that wore the same shade of paint when it came off the assembly line 54 years ago.

To mark the occasion, Ford is hosting 60 Mustang owners at the Michigan factory for a tribute. Here's footage of that 'Stang parade filing in.