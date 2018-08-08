Ferrari Makes $80,000 in Profit On Every Car It Sells

In spite of its position as a boutique maker of exclusive, low-volume supercars, Ferrari apparently leads the industry in one key financial metric: operating profit per unit sold.

According to a German study translated and reported by Motor1, the exotic automaker from Maranello generates a lofty $80,000 for every car it sells—the highest in the entire industry. In stark contrast, Jaguar Land Rover makes just $927 per car sold.

For more perspective, the study goes on to reveal that every Porsche sold brings in a tidy $19,715 for the company—almost double the margin of Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW which all boast around $10,500 of profit per vehicle. Ferrari's sister-company, Maserati, stands at $5,800 for every car sold.

On the other side of the coin, Volkswagen-owned ultra-luxury automaker Bentley is apparently losing $19,715 every time a customer signs on the dotted line. The company blames this on its heavy financial investment in electrification. Tesla, rather infamously, loses $12,757 for every electric car it hocks.

Despite its margin dominance, Ferrari aims to double its earnings by the year 2022 mainly by introducing an SUV (or FUV, as the company insists on calling it) currently codenamed F16X. For the skeptical purists in the crowd, a crossover would likely make Ferrari's accountants very happy considering rival Lamborghini's reported success with its recently launched Urus with sales apparently being even better than expected, according to CNBC.

We've reached out to Ferrari for further comment and will update this story when we hear back.