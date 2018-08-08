California's Massive and Deadly Carr Wildfire Was Sparked by a Flat Tire

California is burning. There's little relief as this year's record-breaking fire season continues unabated, with soaring temperatures and new wildfires popping up almost daily. One of them is the Carr Fire, which has scorched nearly 270 square miles, destroyed over 1,000 homes, and killed eight people since it sprang to life over two weeks ago. And now authorities say they've figured out the source of ignition: a flat tire.

Cal Fire officials told CNN on Sunday that the Carr Fire, now sixth-most destructive wildfire in the state's history in terms of structures burned, started on July 23 when a the tire on a trailer blew out on a road near the city of Redding and the wheel's rim scraped along the pavement. A few sparks landed in some dry brush on the side of the road; days later, the isolated blaze exploded in size and burned into populated areas.