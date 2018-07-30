Mysterious BMW Production Car Teased, Unveiling at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Aug. 23

BMW teased a new addition to its model lineup in a press release on Monday, which will make its official debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in late August during Monterey Car Week. The release calls the mystery model "an emotional addition to the BMW range," so expect something that will excite even the most hardcore Beemer fans.

The Bavarians are being very cryptic about what the car will actually be, but all signs point to the final, production-ready variant of the new Z4 sports car, a concept of which was revealed right before Pebble Beach last year. The G29-generation Z4 will sit on the same platform as the new Toyota Supra and is expected to launch in early 2019.

A teaser photo of the BMW's signature kidney grille is included in the release. Athough said grille looks much less pronounced and sloped than that of the Z4 concept that premiered in 2017, recent spyshots of the Z4 posted by BMW are more in line with this image.