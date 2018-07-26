Watch the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Bust the Nürburgring Lap Record
Lamborghini confirmed the 6:44.97 rumors to be true, making the Aventador SVJ the fastest road-legal production car to lap the Nürburgring.
Lamborghini confirmed Thursday that rumors of it breaking the lap record for street-legal production cars with the Aventador SVJ were true, and announced its time to be 6:44.97—this time independently verified.
The company's last record with the Huracan Performante was met with skepticism due to inconsistencies spotted within its video of the lap, and Lamborghini tracked GPS telemetry data from Italian industrial supplier Remak for this record attempt, so it may prove its success beyond a doubt.
Factory driver Marco Mapelli completed the lap during a session rented by Lamborghini, on the Aventador SVJ's optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires (P Zero Corsa will be its standard tire).
Lamborghini boasts that the Aventador SVJ used "aero vectoring" active aerodynamics, redesigned from the ground up through CFD simulation and wind tunnel time. It augments a suspension and electronic aid setup exclusive to the SVJ, along with a stiffer-than-ever chassis. The automaker also claims that the SVJ lugs around only 1.98 kilograms per horsepower, and though the company has not announced its horsepower output yet, it reportedly makes 759, putting the estimated curb weight at 1,503 kilograms (3,314 pounds).
"This is another demonstration of the exceptional skills and teamwork by the dedicated personnel within Automobili Lamborghini: from the R&D team, as well as from our test drivers and, of course, partners such as Pirelli," stated Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini's chief technical officer, in the company's press release.
"This new car is the convergence of Lamborghini technologies to produce a super sports car that transcends current performance benchmarks," added Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Automobile Lamborghini. "Its tenure as the Nürburgring lap time record holder, even before its unveiling during the Monterey Car Week in California in August, endorses Lamborghini’s competence in applying superlative design engineering and ground-breaking technologies. The SVJ is a super sports car at the zenith of performance, while also ensuring unrivalled driving pleasure."
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will make its formal debut at Monterey Car Week in late August.
