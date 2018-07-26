Watch the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Bust the Nürburgring Lap Record

Lamborghini confirmed Thursday that rumors of it breaking the lap record for street-legal production cars with the Aventador SVJ were true, and announced its time to be 6:44.97—this time independently verified.

The company's last record with the Huracan Performante was met with skepticism due to inconsistencies spotted within its video of the lap, and Lamborghini tracked GPS telemetry data from Italian industrial supplier Remak for this record attempt, so it may prove its success beyond a doubt.

Factory driver Marco Mapelli completed the lap during a session rented by Lamborghini, on the Aventador SVJ's optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires (P Zero Corsa will be its standard tire).

Lamborghini boasts that the Aventador SVJ used "aero vectoring" active aerodynamics, redesigned from the ground up through CFD simulation and wind tunnel time. It augments a suspension and electronic aid setup exclusive to the SVJ, along with a stiffer-than-ever chassis. The automaker also claims that the SVJ lugs around only 1.98 kilograms per horsepower, and though the company has not announced its horsepower output yet, it reportedly makes 759, putting the estimated curb weight at 1,503 kilograms (3,314 pounds).