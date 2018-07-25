Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Reportedly Breaks Nürburgring Record

Lamborghini teased a Nürburgring lap record attempt last Friday when it released a video of its Aventador SVJ supercar prowling the racetrack Sir Jackie Stewart referred to as "The Green Hell." A report dated Tuesday alleges that the Aventador SVJ's record attempt was successful, and that it has dethroned the 700-horsepower Porsche 911 GT2 RS as the production car lap record holder.

This information came forth through German publication Auto Motor und Sport, which claims that the Aventador SVJ set a time of 6:44.97, more than two seconds faster than the Porsche's official time of 6:47.3. If true, the Aventador would have found this success through its reported 759 horsepower, 59 more than the GT2 RS makes, of which easy control is maintained through the Aventador's all-wheel-drive system. Lamborghini's YouTube channel has spent the last several days trickling out teasers of the Aventador SVJ that boast of the supercar's performance, possibly as a buildup to the official lap record's announcement.