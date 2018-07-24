Ultra-Rare Mercedes R63 AMG Minivan Surfaces for Sale

There was a time when Mercedes-Benz was willing to drop its 6.2-liter M156 V-8 into anything and everything, the R-class minivan included. It was from this unholy matrimony that the R63 AMG, a 507-horsepower, all-wheel-drive minivan that did zero-to-60 in 4.7 seconds—as fast as a 2018 Kia Stinger GT—was born.

Because it combined a motorsport-vicious drivetrain with a minivan in the early stages of the crossover body style's takeover, the R63 wasn't just unsuccessful with buyers, it was a sales disaster. Numbers are fuzzy and unofficial, but some allege that fewer than 200 were sold worldwide, and that as few as 30 left American dealerships. We're waiting on official production numbers from Mercedes, but it's clear the R63 was far from successful in any market, and it came as a surprise when one of the rare vans surfaced Tuesday on car auction site Bring A Trailer.