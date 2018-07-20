Alexander Rossi's Indy 500 Winning IndyCar to Go up for Grabs in Monterey
The blue and yellow Napa racer won the famous 100th running of the Indy 500 in 2016.
Alexander Rossi's Napa-sponsored IndyCar that won the 2016 Indy 500, otherwise known as the "100th running," is headed to the block at Mecum's upcoming auction in Monterey at the end August, and it's safe to say that it will draw the attention of racing connoisseurs with deep, deep pockets.
The Honda-powered racer, which was fielded by a partnership between Andretti Autosport, Bryan Herta Autosport, and Curb-Agajanian, is famous for helping Alexander Rossi win the Indy 500 on his very first try, making him one of only nine drivers to have won the famous race as rookies. Other famous last names to have accomplished such feat include Harroun (by default), Montoya, and Castroneves.
According to the listing, this particular carbon fiber tub is chassis number 37, and like all modern IndyCars it was built by Dallara and dubbed "DW12" for "Dan Wheldon" and the year in which it was homologated. It appears that the car comes in race trim and the Honda HPD engine and six-speed XTRAC gearbox are still attached to the chassis, while the suspension, Brembo brakes, and even the 500-specific Firestone tires look to be in great shape. Furthermore, it comes equipped with the "speedway" body kit rather than the road course kit, which includes a "slipperier" front and rear wing good for over 230 miles per hour at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
We reached out to Andretti Autosport to learn about the factors that led to listing this historied vehicle up for sale, and who ultimately makes the decision to sell it to a private individual rather than displaying it at a museum or the team's headquarters in Indianapolis. In addition, we've inquired about Rossi's own sentiments on the sale of his car and whether he plans on bidding on it himself, but we've yet to hear back. We'll update when we do.
