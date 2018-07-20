Alexander Rossi's Indy 500 Winning IndyCar to Go up for Grabs in Monterey

Alexander Rossi's Napa-sponsored IndyCar that won the 2016 Indy 500, otherwise known as the "100th running," is headed to the block at Mecum's upcoming auction in Monterey at the end August, and it's safe to say that it will draw the attention of racing connoisseurs with deep, deep pockets.

The Honda-powered racer, which was fielded by a partnership between Andretti Autosport, Bryan Herta Autosport, and Curb-Agajanian, is famous for helping Alexander Rossi win the Indy 500 on his very first try, making him one of only nine drivers to have won the famous race as rookies. Other famous last names to have accomplished such feat include Harroun (by default), Montoya, and Castroneves.