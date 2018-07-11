How Effectively Can a Tesla Interior Keep Cool?

We've written before about the dangers to children and pets overheating in parked cars during the summer months. "Aha," Tesla fans say, "But 'Camper Mode' will keep the interior cool even while the car is off." Indeed, such a feature was rolled out through an over-the-air software update in late 2017, according to InsideEVs. But how effective is it against summer sun and heat in the real world? YouTuber Rich Rebuilds decided to test it for himself.

According to Tesla, there is no official "Camper Mode," but instead a "Keep Climate On" feature, which is what we are talking about here.

Rather than pets or children, Rich wisely chose to place thermometers in strategic positions inside and outside his Model S. They monitored the outside temperature, the temperature in the front of the car, and the temperature in the optional third-row seat in the back. Rich ran the test on two separate days, recording starting temperatures, then after running the cooling system for 15, 30, and 60 minutes.

The end result is that while the front seats cool off quickly, the third row does not, leaving pets or children back there exposed to dangerously high temperatures as if the climate control wasn't even on. Rich blames the narrow opening between the seatbacks and the roof, as well as the lack of any vents in the far back of the car.