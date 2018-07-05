Here are the Best and Worst States for Speeding Infractions, Ranked

Look, we all know that driving recklessly and excessive speed on a public road is almost always a bad idea. However, as car enthusiasts, we'd be lying if we said there weren't occasions in which we found ourselves getting a little carried away. The laws that govern and punish such behavior can vary wildly from state to state but luckily for us, the folks at WalletHub have compiled traffic law data on all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ranking them from the most lenient to the most strict when it comes to speeding and reckless driving.

According to the publication, speeding was a contributing factor in 27 percent of all car-related deaths from 2016. What's more, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that speed-related collisions rack up a total "cost to society" bill of $40.4 billion a year.

Researchers compiled their list by assigning each state a score based on stats such as the speed at which "speeding" becomes "reckless driving," the average insurance rate hike after one speeding ticket, maximum fines and jail times for reckless driving, minimum fines and jail times for reckless driving, and the presence of automatic speed cameras, among others.

While the full, detailed results can be found at WalletHub, here are least and most punitive states for reckless drivers:

Strictest

Delaware Colorado Arizona New Mexico California Oregon North Carolina Illinois Virginia Alabama Washington

Most Lenient