Police-Spec Jeep Wrangler Joins Italian Military Ranks

The Italian Carabinieri—the military force that shoulders police duties—has taken delivery of a special Jeep Wrangler. It will be used to patrol the beaches of Romagna this summer, providing constant surveillance and quick intervention in order to protect both locals and vacationers.

The SUV wearing the department's livery was presented in Rome at a ceremony in the grounds of the Carabinieri High Command, in the presence of Commander-in-Chief Giovanni Nistri, Vice Commander Riccardo Amato, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, and EMEA Region COO Alfredo Altavilla.

Once active service commences, the Wrangler will be engaged in surveillance work on the Romagna Riviera, and more specifically the 30 kilometers of beach between Cattolica and Bellaria that includes the frequented resorts of Rimini and Riccione.