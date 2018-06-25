Porsche Creates Wine Named for the 356 and You'll Have to Visit Germany to Get It

At the beginning of June, Porsche fans around the world celebrated the brand's inaugural Sportscar Together Day to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Porsche sports car. If you thought the festivities were finished you're quite mistaken, because Porsche announced that it has created its own brew of wine to continue celebrating its birthday.

To create the Cuvée 356, named so for the company's first sports car, Porsche went to esteemed winemaker Tement, located in southern Styria, Austria. Tement was an appropriate choice for the company for two reasons: the first Porsche 356s were manufactured in Gmünd, Austria 155 miles away from Tement's headquarters, and Porsche brand ambassador and beloved rally driver Walter Röhrl is a fan of the winery's products, particularly the sauvignon blanc of which Tement is most known.

“I was always convinced that it’s not a question of the best varietal, but that it all depends on the wine region,” said Manfred Tement, founder and manager of Weingut Tement. “A sauvignon achieves perfection here in southern Styria.”