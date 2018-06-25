Saudi Woman Racer Takes Jaguar F-Type for Historic Lap to Celebrate Driving Ban Lift

It was a momentous day for women in Saudi Arabia Sunday as the decades-old ban on women driving was lifted indefinitely by order of royal decree.

As part of the celebration, Saudi woman racer Aseel Al-Hamad joined forces with Jaguar to pilot a historic lap behind the wheel of an F-Type coupe in her home country. This commemorated the reversal of the ban on female drivers and declared June 24, World Driving Day according to a press release.

World Driving Day is a global program inviting men and women to celebrate the joy of driving.

Al-Hamad is the first female board member of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation and serves as the Saudi Arabian representative for the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, but she had never driven on a track in her home country before.

“Having loved cars since I was a child, today is highly emotional for me. This is the best driving moment of my life. What better way to kick off World Driving Day than a lap of honor in my home country in a Jaguar F-Type—the ultimate car to roar around the track,” Al-Hamad said in a press release. “I hope people around the world will share in our joy today by sharing their most memorable driving story using #worlddrivingday.”

People on Twitter participated in the day by using the hashtag #worlddrivingday.