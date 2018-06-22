Uber Driver Involved in Fatal Crash Was Watching Hulu Behind the Wheel, Police Say

“She appears to be looking down at the area near her right knee at various points in the video,'' reads the report, "Sometimes, her face appears to react and show a smirk or laugh at various points during the times that she is looking down. Her hands are not visible in the frame of the video during these times.’’

Per a report from the NTSB, sensors on the Volvo detected Herzberg six seconds prior to impact, only moments before the driver looked down at what police suspect to be the streaming video. While the driver was distracted, the vehicle's semi-autonomous features should have engaged emergency braking maneuvers when it determined that the Volvo would come into contact with Herzberg, except it didn't. The teams who helped to provide the systems responsible for detection and mobility, including Intel and Velodyne, were baffled at what had happened. It later came to light that Uber disabled the baked-in emergency braking functionality of the vehicle's autonomy control suite, ultimately failing to mitigate the tragedy that ensued.

According to the report, the driver may still face charges on the incident, up to and including vehicular manslaughter, a felony often reserved for deaths related to driving under the influence. After the accident, both the public's and industry's respective future visions of semi-autonomous driving would be changed. Questions of liability swirl in the air and calls for updated legislation continues to be a hot-button topic.