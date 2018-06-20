Jeep Wrangler Built by Students Is Being Actioned off to Benefit School Program

A SEMA-shown Jeep Wrangler that was custom-built by a magnet high school in New Mexico is being auctioned to benefit the same group of kids that built it. The proceeds of the sale will be used to fund another automotive project for students.

The 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is the result of a partnership between the Santa Fe Early College Opportunities Auto Tech School and SEMA, which through a tech-training program allowed high school students to build this one-of-a-kind Jeep. In addition to the SEMA sponsorship, a total of 23 automotive aftermarket companies donated over $20,000 worth of parts ranging from wheels to suspension components and even a winch. Because a hardcore Jeep isn't complete without a winch.