Rapper Drake Gifts $150,000 Bentley to Dad on Father’s Day
Most people settled on novelty ties, power tools, or camping gear, but Drake has taken Father's Day gifting to another level.
Rapper Drake gave his dad, Dennis Gramham, a bright blue Bentley convertible on Father's Day.
As per reports by TMZ, “Dennis was home Sunday and got a call saying there was a gift outside for him. Thinking it was just some package delivery, Dennis strolled outside and, lo and behold ... someone pulled up in this SICK baby blue Bentley.”
Obviously, this was no ordinary gift and certainly, social media posts were a given. Graham posted a photo of his new ride on Instagram with words of gratitude for his son's grand gesture.
Grahams’ post read: “I am the happiest Dad in America for Father’s Day,” he wrote. “My wonderful son graced me with a beautiful Bentley for my day. Thank you so much my baby boy, @champagnepapi, it just doesn’t get any better than this, I love it son and I love you.”
“The guy delivering the whip told Dennis it was a Father's Day gift from Drake. In obvious shock, Dennis called Drake right away and couldn't be more thankful for the new wheels,” The TMZ report also said.
While most people settled on ties, power tools or camping gear, Drake took it to another level and just made his Father’s Day with a generous slice of his earnings. The soft-top Bentley's estimated value is about $150,000.
Will other celebrities try to top this? Guess we will have to wait and watch the next episode of “Father’s Day.”
