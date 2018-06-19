Rapper Drake Gifts $150,000 Bentley to Dad on Father’s Day

Rapper Drake gave his dad, Dennis Gramham, a bright blue Bentley convertible on Father's Day. As per reports by TMZ, “Dennis was home Sunday and got a call saying there was a gift outside for him. Thinking it was just some package delivery, Dennis strolled outside and, lo and behold ... someone pulled up in this SICK baby blue Bentley.”

Obviously, this was no ordinary gift and certainly, social media posts were a given. Graham posted a photo of his new ride on Instagram with words of gratitude for his son's grand gesture. Grahams’ post read: “I am the happiest Dad in America for Father’s Day,” he wrote. “My wonderful son graced me with a beautiful Bentley for my day. Thank you so much my baby boy, @champagnepapi, it just doesn’t get any better than this, I love it son and I love you.”