All-New Ford Police Interceptor Is a Crook-Catching and Fuel-Saving Hybrid

Ford just released details of its all-new Police Interceptor and, news is, it comes standard with a hybrid powertrain. The purpose-built law enforcement SUV “doesn’t compromise interior space, improves pursuit performance, and aims to lower fuel costs,” according to Ford. It's expected to save an estimated $3,200 per vehicle of annual fuel bills over the current non-hybrid model.

While the vehicle is currently undergoing fuel economy certification, it is said to deliver an EPA-estimated 24 miles per gallon on the combined cycle—that’s a near-40 percent improvement over the current 3.7-liter V-6. Ford also states that “If you applied these savings to every Ford Police Interceptor Utility sold in 2017, it would equate to more than $126 million at $2.93 a gallon, or more than 43 million gallons of fuel.”

The new vehicle reduces engine idling time to save fuel. The hybrid will power its lights, computers, radios, and more using its lithium-ion battery, allowing the gasoline engine to run intermittently to charge it. Besides fuel-saving characteristics, it is also said to accelerate faster and achieve a higher top speed than its predecessor. When maximum performance is demanded, both the engine and electric motors work simultaneously like any other hybrid. Keeping in mind its capability for increased speeds, it has been equipped with 75-mph rear impact protection as well.