McLaren Senna Makes North American Debut as Star of Forza Horizon 4

McLaren's upcoming track-focused hypercar made its North American debut at the Microsoft E3 press conference in Los Angeles June 12. The Senna's appearance as Forza Horizon 4's cover car is part of a close relationship McLaren has with Microsoft, in order to make the supercar company's models more accessible for the masses. No, McLaren won't lower the Senna's $958,966 retail price to a more reasonable amount, but it will gladly let you drive one in a virtual setting for $59.99 .

The trailer for Forza Horizon dropped last weekend at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), and there's a lot to get excited about for Turn 10 Studio's newest title. Fans will be able to explore the beautiful British countryside in more than 450 cars at launch, most notably the McLaren Senna hypercar, which appears on the game's cover art. McLaren elaborated on its partnership with Microsoft in a press release Friday, discussing the importance of video games in the automotive industry.

“We are delighted to be working so closely with Microsoft on their Forza racing franchise," explained Jolyon Nash, executive director of global sales and marketing for McLaren Automotive. "Videogames are now so realistic and our relationship with Forza has been a powerful tool both to grow brand awareness and show what makes McLaren cars so special. So few people will ever get the chance to pilot the McLaren Senna, but now a whole new audience can experience the thrill of driving our ultimate track car virtually on the roads of Britain.”

The fact that one of McLaren's models appears on FM4's box should surprise no one. The McLaren P1, the brand's other Ultimate Series model, made its North American debut at E3 2013 as the star of Forza Motorsport 5. Turn 10 says it has even more plans with McLaren in the future.

“We are proud of our long-term partnership with McLaren with whom we have a rich history,” said Alan Hartman, studio head of Turn 10 Studios. “We look forward to creating even more ground-breaking moments and experiences together, and will continue to share our common passion for delivering automotive entertainment to both gaming and driving enthusiasts alike.”