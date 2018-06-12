Porsche Commemorated Inaugural Sportscar Together Day With Touching Video
Porsche put together a film to thank every fan, young and old, owner or not, who helped the company celebrate its 70th birthday.
This weekend, Porsche enthusiasts everywhere participated in the first ever Sportscar Together Day, a special three-day-long celebration of the brand's 70th anniversary. Dealerships and experience centers scattered across the globe hosted their own car shows for fans and owners to come together to discuss all things Porsche. After a successful weekend, Porsche's YouTube channel put out a video thanking everyone who partook in the festivities, and it will probably bring a tear to your eye.
The film takes viewers on a tour of the diverse Porsche enthusiast base, or "family" as Porsche calls it, filled with people who walk different paths but share the exact same dreams. For most, the obsession comes at a young age and drives the fan's choices in life, which culminate in owning a Porsche sports car (or several) one day.
Porsche also talks about the diversity of its model range, from it's least powerful entry-level models to the peerless race cars that have won the company many a motorsport championship title. The company is always finding new ways to innovate with each model while retaining its ethos that puts performance above all else.
If there's one thing to take from the video it's this: Porsche made an uncompromising "sports car" for every kind of enthusiast, which is why its fanbase is so intensely passionate, as evidenced by the massive celebrations that took part this weekend in every corner of the world.
- RELATED'70 Years Porsche Sports Car' Exhibit Opens in GermanyThe new display in Stuttgart celebrates everything from the first 356, to the new Mission E.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche 911 Speedster Concept Unveiled, Packing 500 HP and 6-Speed ManualThe bubble-backed 911 marks 70 years of Porsche sports cars —as well as the end of the 991 generation.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Brings Back Iconic Pink Pig, Rothmans Liveries for 24 Hours of Le MansPorsche's entries at Le Mans will wear the two classic racing liveries that clad its cars in the '70s and '80s.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Restores the First 356 Roadster Ever Built to Show Car ConditionAfter a deep restoration, the "No. 1" Roadster is ready to tour the world as the star of Porsche's '70 Years of the Porsche Sports Car' exhibit.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Picks its Seven Most Iconic Cars in Seven DecadesAfter 70 years of producing sports cars, Porsche recounts the models that defined each decade for its brand.READ NOW