'70 Years Porsche Sports Car' Exhibit Opens in Germany

June 8 marks the 70th anniversary of Porsche's sports car production. To celebrate, it's holding a special event at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. The exhibition highlights milestones in Porsche's history from 1948 to today. The museum features the "Number 1" 356 roadster as well as a Mission E electric prototype, which represents the past and the future of Porsche sports car production.

The museum has some of Porsche's most successful race cars, as well as special examples of production vehicles. A ramp leads into the museum hall, and a timeline detailing Porsche's history is written along the walls.

The first thing that viewers encounter when entering the exhibit is the 356, registered June 8, 1948. Though the 356 was a not-so-distant cousin to the humble Volkswagen Beetle, it laid the groundwork for the much more exotic Porsche 911. Visitors can also learn more about the Mission E at a special display that utilizes Porsche's augmented reality technology.

Other notable examples include the 550 Spyder, 904 Carrera, Le Mans winning 917, and 918 hybrid. All in all, more than 75 cars are being displayed inside the 5,600 square meter museum.