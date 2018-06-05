Full-size LEGO McLaren 720S on Display at Petersen Automotive Museum

Goodwood Festival of Speed was full of cool surprises last year, but the activity that stood out to us the most was that McLaren hand-assembled a new 720S at the show—out of LEGO bricks. McLaren announced that the 1-to-1 ratio replica made its way to North America, where it is on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

On June 2, guests were invited to help complete the model, placing the final orange bricks on the car. The LEGO 720S was then moved to the second floor of the museum, where it will be a part of an interactive display through Aug. 19.

Visitors can build and customize their own Speed Champions McLaren on an iPad next to the car before moving to the Petersen's Discovery Center a few feet away to play with their creations thanks to the exhibit's building area and racing ramps.