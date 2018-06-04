Lexus Will Build Just 350 Examples of the RC F and GS F 10th Anniversary Editions

Lexus has finally announced pricing and more information about the 2019 RC F and GS F 10th Anniversary Editions, limited-run variants made to celebrate 10 years of the Lexus F performance branch. Both variants feature an exclusive matte-finished Nebula Gray exterior color, blue-painted Brembo brake calipers, and black 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

The company will sell 250 RC F 10th Anniversary Edition coupes in the United States, priced at $80,810. While the unique package is a $9,000 option, the $16,160 increase over the regular RC F also includes the Performance Package, Intuitive Park Assist, and Triple Beam headlights. The 10th Anniversary Edition RC F's interior is covered in blue leather which adorns the front seats, steering wheel, instrument panel cover, and shift knob, accented with white stitching. In addition, the RC F variant receives an embossed headliner.