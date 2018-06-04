Lexus Will Build Just 350 Examples of the RC F and GS F 10th Anniversary Editions

Lexus is celebrating 10 years of its F performance with these limited edition aesthetic packages.

By Chris Constantine
Toyota

Lexus has finally announced pricing and more information about the 2019 RC F and GS F 10th Anniversary Editions, limited-run variants made to celebrate 10 years of the Lexus F performance branch. Both variants feature an exclusive matte-finished Nebula Gray exterior color, blue-painted Brembo brake calipers, and black 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

The company will sell 250 RC F 10th Anniversary Edition coupes in the United States, priced at $80,810. While the unique package is a $9,000 option, the $16,160 increase over the regular RC F also includes the Performance Package, Intuitive Park Assist, and Triple Beam headlights. The 10th Anniversary Edition RC F's interior is covered in blue leather which adorns the front seats, steering wheel, instrument panel cover, and shift knob, accented with white stitching. In addition, the RC F variant receives an embossed headliner.

Toyota

At $89,350, the GS F 10th Anniversary Edition sedan costs just $5,000 more than the standard model and doesn't require any other options. It features a similar blue and white leather theme as the one found on the RC F but adds blue leather to the rear seats and blue carbon trim on the seat belts, dash, and center console. It also ditches the special headliner. Lexus will sell just 100 of these GS Fs in the States.

Lexus

Lexus attributes the beginning of its F division in the United States to the launch of the IS F in 2008. The vehicles that have come as a result of these performance efforts act as the basis for Lexus' race cars, such as the oh-so-sweet sounding LFA V-10 supercar that raced at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring in 2010. The RC F and GS F are F's only current offerings, sharing a 5.0-liter V-8 power plant.

