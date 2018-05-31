Matt LeBlanc To Leave BBC's Top Gear

A little over two years after taking the reigns from Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May to headline the world's most popular car show, actor Matt LeBlanc has announced that he'll be leaving Top Gear at the end of next season, the BBC reports.

Unlike the unplanned departure of the original trio—not to mention LeBlanc's original co-host Chris Evans—the former Friends star is making his own decision to step down, citing the extensive time commitments needed to film Top Gear in a statement explaining his surprising move.

"[The] time commitment and extensive travel... takes me away from my family and friends more than I'm comfortable with," LeBlanc said, according to the BBC. "It's unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show. I will forever be a Top Gear fan and I wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive."