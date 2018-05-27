Indy 500 Race Day: Driving the 2018 Chevy Camaro Hot Wheels Festival Car

My typical Indy 500 race day routine normally consists of waking up extra early, grabbing a quick bite at home, and heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway just on time to encounter hundreds of thousands of people trying to do the same thing. The rest usually involves lots of idling followed by lots of walking to the infield. Thankfully, this year's experience will be considerably cooler and a heck of a lot faster—sort of.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was kind enough to let us borrow one of their "500 Festival Cars," which this year happens to be the stunning 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition Convertible. In fact, considering I wheeled around a 2018 Civic Type R courtesy of Honda for most of the month of May, I'd say that my overall Indy 500 experience was severely overhauled in comparison to previous years.