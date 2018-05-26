Porsche Picks its Seven Most Iconic Cars in Seven Decades

The sixth episode of Porsche's 9:11 video magazine was dedicated to looking back at seventy years of Porsche's sports cars, a milestone the brand has been keen to celebrate this year. In addition to the short film, Porsche also picked out a model from each decade that led the brand forward, which it describes in its latest Youtube video.

This video posted on Porsche's channel is a crash course in the company's 70-year history, as defined by seven iconic cars. We won't spoil the whole thing, but there are some truly remarkable cars that stood out to us even on this list of greats.

The Porsche 917 K is one of the most significant cars in Porsche's motorsport history. This short-tail race car brought Porsche its first overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, scoring back to back wins at the 1970 and 1971 events.

Porsche always classified its production vehicles as "sports cars" but the 959 was arguably the company's first true supercar, and one way ahead of its time. It was one of the first performance cars to feature all-wheel drive and adjustable suspension, and at one point was the fastest production car in the world.

Rounding out Porsches top seven list is the 918 Spyder hypercar, the first true production car to lap the Nürburgring in less than seven minutes, although its more affordable cousins have already beaten that record. More importantly, the 918 was one of the first hypercars to utilize hybrid technology for more performance, putting an emphasis on the "power" portion of "electric power."

Watch the video below to get the full list of cars that Porsche considers to be its masterpieces during each decade.