Increased Fines Fail to Stop Cruisin' Ocean City Event

Back in April, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed what is known as the "Special Event Zone Bill." The ruling allows the State Highway Administration to designates areas on state highways in Worcester County as a Special Event Zone and reduce established speed limits in the area. Breaking the speed limit or violating any other road law comes with increased fines while in these zones.

The first car event that was caught in the net of this recent order was this past weekend's Cruisin' Ocean City event which ran from May 15-20. During that timeframe, Coastal Highway and Philadelphia Avenue were designated by local authorities and monitored closely to keep matters in check.

This year's Cruisin' Ocean City event had multiple things going against it causing lower than normal attendance. Fans of the event could not figure out if the newly-labeled zones were striking fear in potential attendees or the weather forecast of thunderstorms for most of the high attendance days, particularly Saturday.