Ford Builds New Weather Factory Simulator to Punish Its Vehicles in Any Climate

Ford has announced that it's built a test center, dubbed the Weather Factory, which can create extreme weather conditions under one roof at any time of the day, enabling engineers to test vehicles like the Ford KA+ and Ford Transit.

The $82.4 million testing facility is roughly the size of soccer pitch and offers the first automotive wind tunnel to simulate a variety of weather conditions. Ford engineers can now take vehicles on challenging journeys around the world and expose them to the desert heat of the Sahara, the arctic cold of Siberia and the heavy humidity of Costa Rica.

The facility can cool two rooms to negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit, heat them up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit, and generate 95 percent humidity. These extreme temperatures make the facility at Ford’s John Andrews Product Development Centre in Cologne, Germany, the hottest, coldest and most humid place in Europe.

Facility engineers can work on up to 10 different vehicles simultaneously, testing comfort, safety and durability, as well as electrical performance, braking, air conditioning, trailer towing, cabin heating and traffic jam situations as well as analyze the effects of high speed winds on exterior parts, robustness against rain and snow, and how fast a windscreen defrosts at different temperatures.