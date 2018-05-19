2018 Shelby American Series 2: Carroll's Child Gets A Sequel

The original 1999 Series 1 stood out from the rest of Carroll Shelby's creations, mostly built off the backs of bigger carmakers, with Shelby making alterations as he saw fit. Shelby set out in the late 1990s to build and sell a car of his design, from bumper to bumper. Only 249 of the resulting Series 1 sports car were built before a legal kerfuffle, following which, the car was no longer crash-compliant, and no further Series 1s were made.

Shelby American announced Thursday in a press release that Carroll Shelby's all-original darling sports car, the Series 1, would receive a successor, named the Series 2, to be co-produced by Wingard Motorsports.

The Series 2 is derived from the Series 1, but sports modernization in every area. The Series 1 was powered by an Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 liter V-8, while Series 2 customers can pick from a pair of Carroll Shelby Engine Company 7.0 liter V-8 powerplants, which include a Windsor small block or an aluminum big block, both backed by a ZF five-speed transaxle and multi-disc clutch. Shelby American states that alternative engines can also be specified, but no matter customer demands, the engine will be mounted aft of the front axle, for 49 percent front weight distribution.

Six-piston brake calipers on all four corners undo the 7.0 liter V-8's work before each corner, where the inboard suspension complete with custom-tuned Penske shock absorbers take over, and the Series 2's stiff aluminum honeycomb monocoque resists chassis flex. Bodywork weight takes a dive too, with customers having options of aluminum, carbon fiber, or titanium panels.

"Working with Shelby, founder Bob Wingard revised the car to reduce weight by maximizing the integration of billeted aluminum and carbon fiber components," stated Shelby American president, Gary Patterson in the press release. "He further refined the suspension, braking, and drivetrain to allow an increase of more than twice the horsepower of the original car. The Series 2 is now more than 12 percent lighter and will support over 800 horsepower."

Inside, customers can spec interiors to their whim, with accommodation for racing harnesses to strap drivers into their carbon fiber seats. While the Series 2 will not offer cupholders, it does have six inches of pedal adjustment, to fit drivers of every size.

"While the Shelby Series 2 is based on the first-generation car," stated Patterson, "it’s a significant leap forward. It blends old-school craftsmanship and current technology, pushing the roadster into supercar territory. It is the perfect car for collectors and enthusiasts globally who want the ultimate in exclusivity and to be completely engaged with the driving experience."

Shelby American plans to produce four of the cars per year, starting this June, with carbon fiber cars starting at cents shy of $350,000 according to Autoweek. Hand-formed aluminum cars, of which only one will be made per year, demand a $500,000 premium on top of the price demanded for the carbon car. The Drive shot Shelby American an email for pricing of the titanium-bodied Series 2, but no response has yet been received.