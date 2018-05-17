Tesla Owner Hits the Track at Mid-Ohio in His Model 3

How good a track car does a Tesla Model 3 make? It has several crucial traits sought after by the engineering teams behind any real performance car, such as a low center of gravity, sharp throttle response, and it doesn't tow much aerodynamic drag, but it does have at least one serious weakness when taken to the track: weight.

All Tesla Model 3s weigh somewhere in the upper 3,000-pound range, and with a driver, the heaviest will eclipse the two ton mark. Anyone who has even heard of Lotus founder Colin Chapman knows of the famous "simply, and add lightness" mantra, and the Model 3's hefty curb weight stands in the way of it being a competent track day toy.

And yet, at least two Model 3 owners have taken their cars to the racetrack. One ran rings around Laguna Seca in March, and another, one Rudy Tanov, who drove the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course over the weekend where he filmed himself lapping the circuit in a video uploaded Saturday. During his lap, his speed topped out at 123 miles per hour, and lateral acceleration at 1 G.