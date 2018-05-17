Suburban Development Is Forcing Utah's Last Classic Car Parts Yard to Close

America needs houses, but it also needs classic cars. And those two impulses are coming to a head on the dusty plains of northern Utah, where suburban development is on the verge of snuffing out the state's last salvage yards for vintage vehicles—and with it, a 90-year-old family business and the hundreds of old cars it contains.

The plight of Dennis McBride's parts yard was first highlighted by local news station KSL-TV, who followed the 73-year-old around McBride's Auto Wrecking in the town of Grantsville as he explained why the expansive property was doomed. Of course, no words are needed; you can see identical McMansion-looking homes sprouting up above the acres of rusty metal in nearly every shot.

"The regulations. My property taxes have quadrupled… and they want me to put a million dollar liability insurance to stay, just in case one of the new neighbor kids comes over and gets hurt… that’ll kill ya," McBride said in the report.