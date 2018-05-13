Mercedes-Benz X-Class Rips Through Tough Terrain in the Latest The Crew 2 Trailer
While it might not be quite the real deal, here's a good guess at how capable the upcoming MB pickup could be.
In the latest trailer for Ubisoft’s The Crew 2, we see the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck skim through some extreme terrain, crossing fords, forest land, snow, desert sands, and salt flats.
Sponsored or not, this trailer has been a good opportunity for the German luxury automaker to showcase the visuals of the mid-size pickup from all angles, both from static and dynamic perspectives. You’ll get to see close-ups of the LED headlamps, two-slat grille, carbon-fiber wheel arches, deeply grooved off-road tires, the winch at the front, and the bed at the rear packed with a pair of spare wheels—Baja-style. Interestingly enough, the mid-size X-Class can haul a payload of up to 2,424 pounds. That's enough to transport 17 full 50-liter barrels of beer in the cargo area. And it is able to tow up to 7,716 pounds which is like pulling a trailer with three horses or a 27-foot yacht.
Here is an another interesting, but unrelated stat. At 210 inches length, a width of 75.6 inches (excluding the outside mirrors), and a height of 71.6 inches, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class has almost exactly the same dimensions as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Who knew?
Anyway, thanks to a great deal of realness dialed into the game, the X-Class can show all it supposedly can do in real life inside the game. Ironically, the message at the start of the trailer does state “The contents displayed are of a fictitious nature. They do not in any respect correspond with the designated use of the vehicle,” which is a bit of contradiction if you think about it.
While this 90-second clip may seem like an extended advert for Mercedes-Benz’s new pickup truck, it does look mighty fun plowing through troubling terrain at speed.
Unfortunately, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class won't be available in the U.S., but at least we can look forward to The Crew 2 video game, due for release on June 29, 2018, on all platforms, Playstation, Xbox One, and PC.
- RELATEDThe Crew 2 Release Pushed to Mid-2018The open-world racing game is now expected to release sometime between April and October 2018.READ NOW
- RELATEDUbisoft's The Crew 2 Conquers the Road, Track, Dirt, Sea, and SkiesThe multi-vehicle, open-world racing video game is set to be released early next year.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW Exec Calls Mercedes-Benz X-Class 'Appalling'BMW is reportedly considering a pickup of its own, which would be a direct competitor to the Mercedes truck.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes Explains Why the X-Class Pickup Won't Come to USThe premium mid-sized pickup market is a "conundrum," Mercedes boss says.READ NOW
- RELATEDAlmost 43,000 Smart Cars Recalled by Mercedes-Benz in the U.S.So far, 27 cases of engine fires in the cars and one injury have been reported.READ NOW