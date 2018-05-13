Mercedes-Benz X-Class Rips Through Tough Terrain in the Latest The Crew 2 Trailer

In the latest trailer for Ubisoft’s The Crew 2, we see the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck skim through some extreme terrain, crossing fords, forest land, snow, desert sands, and salt flats.

Sponsored or not, this trailer has been a good opportunity for the German luxury automaker to showcase the visuals of the mid-size pickup from all angles, both from static and dynamic perspectives. You’ll get to see close-ups of the LED headlamps, two-slat grille, carbon-fiber wheel arches, deeply grooved off-road tires, the winch at the front, and the bed at the rear packed with a pair of spare wheels—Baja-style. Interestingly enough, the mid-size X-Class can haul a payload of up to 2,424 pounds. That's enough to transport 17 full 50-liter barrels of beer in the cargo area. And it is able to tow up to 7,716 pounds which is like pulling a trailer with three horses or a 27-foot yacht.