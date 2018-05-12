Tesla Will Begin Orders for Performance and Dual-Motor Model 3 Next Week, says Musk

If you've been holding out on buying a Tesla Model 3 until the performance variant comes out, you're in luck. Tesla CEO Elon Musk spilled the beans ever so nonchalantly while replying to a Tweet, indicating that the electric automobile manufacturer will begin taking orders starting next week. Since launch, perspective Model 3 owners have been restricted to a single configuration; rear-wheel drive with a long-range battery pack. It was known that the coveted all-wheel-drive and performance models would make their way to launch sometime this year, however, the timeline all but fell off the map amongst various delays and other production issues. Now, rather abruptly, customers will be permitted to begin ordering with more than just one set of options.

Musk wrote that the company will begin churning out the cars as early as July, but also noted that configuration options will be limited, much like the Model 3 at its initial launch. Certain options, like air suspension, will not be available until around 2019. It was also mentioned that any ordered vehicles will take at least six months before being delivered to customers.