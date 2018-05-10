BMW M5 Competition: Understated Presence, Upgraded Performance

The BMW M5 Competition follows the trail blazed by the M2 Competition with its own special Competition variant, as detailed by BMW in a press release Wednesday. The treatments that differentiate the two tiers of M5 are applied inside, outside, and under hood. Extensive exterior alterations are present on the M5 Competition, front to back. A gloss black kidney grille, side vents, Gurney flap, and matching mirrors stand out from the Frozen Dark Silver metallic paint, exclusive to the M5 Competition, like the body color-matching door handle inserts. An M5 Competition graphic along the side skirt is optional, but 20-inch forged alloy wheels are not. The M5 Competition badge and tailpipes appear in black too, as opposed to the M5's metallic exhaust and badging.

BMW

Less apparent are the changes made within, where BMW M seatbelts, M5 floor mats, and a dashboard M Competition graphic serve to remind the driver that they are not, in fact, driving the layman's M5...Assuming the uprated performance doesn't give it away, that is.

BMW

25 added horsepower, numbering 625 in total, keep the M5 Competition abreast of the (underrated) M5. Peak torque of 533 pound-feet spans a broad 4,000 rpm, from 1,800 to 5,800, a bridge 200 rpm wider than the base M5. Going from standstill to 60 is accomplished in 3.3 seconds, and 124 mph is steamrolled 7.5 seconds afterward, and 0.3 seconds sooner than the M5 arrives. The black-tipped exhaust adds a particle filter to prevent emissions from visibly matching the color of the exhaust piping.

BMW