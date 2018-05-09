Aston Martin Offers a Peek at Its Lagonda Electric SUV Concept

Aston Martin dropped concept images Wednesday of its upcoming Lagonda model, which it promises to be the world's first electric ultra-luxury SUV, and the marker of Lagonda's return as an automaker.

The design language of the concept vehicle is derived from that of the Lagonda Vision Concept, displayed at this year's Geneva Motor Show, and offers a taste of how the finalized vehicle will look, though Aston Martin claims that the end product will not deviate far from the design displayed above.

"The Lagonda SUV will retain the boldness of the Vision Concept," stated Aston Martin Executive Vice President Marek Reichman in a press release. "Lagonda is a luxury brand, but it is also one rooted in technology. It will be like no other SUV to drive, so its looks have to reflect that new reality and to serve as pathfinder to a future in which the most desirable and prestigious automobiles still have a place."

Power is planned to be all-electric, but Aston Martin does not disclose whether the technologies will be developed in-house or by a technological partner. The Drive contacted the company for more information, but no comment has yet been received.

"In reviving one of the most iconic names in motoring we have created a unique opportunity, one that allows us to cast aside an inherited 20th-century approach and instead design cars around 21st-century demands and desires," stated Aston Martin resident and CEO, Dr. Andy Palmer, in the press release. "The Lagonda SUV is the first of its kind: A spacious, high-performance 4×4 that successfully reconciles a love of technology, luxury and style."

Lagonda will face competition from two other British ultra-luxury brands when this vehicle arrives on the market, in the form of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Bentley Bentayga. Rolls-Royce's approach is decidedly traditional, moving with the power of internal combustion, while the Bentley can be ordered an intermediate step between gas and battery power—a plug-in hybrid.