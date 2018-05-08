A New York Dealer Is Selling a Chevy Camaro Z/28 for $39,900

Its 7:37.4 around the Nurburgring may have been beaten by later iterations of the Camaro, notably 2018's ZL1 with its 7:16, but the old Z/28 is nothing to shake a stick at. For that reason, the Z/28 advertised by Healey Ford in Goshen, New York (tipoff from GM Authority) is the performance steal of the century. It's a 2015 Z/28 with a mere 2,700 miles on the clock, all for $39,900.

When it occupied the showroom floor, the fifth generation 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 demanded a price tag of $75,000, encroaching on the territory of the Corvette Z06 of the same model year, at $78,995. Most would rather have the Corvette and its associated prestige when they invest that much money in a Chevrolet, but Camaro hardliners and track day enthusiasts would elect to take home the Camaro instead. Its 7.0 liter V-8 and tires wider than the Potomac make it a monster on track and street.