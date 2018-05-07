Mercedes-Benz Posts All-Time Record April Sales

Mercedes-Benz's record first quarter 2018 sales of 625,030 vehicles was lifted by its best-ever single month of sales, with 237,307 sold in March alone. The luxury automaker announced Monday that the upward motion of its sales continued in April, during which it posted another monthly sales record.

Though not quite on pace with its thundering March sales, Mercedes' April 2018 sales nevertheless beat those of every April prior, with the brand moving 192,558 vehicles in the fourth month of the year. In the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, South Korea, Sweden, Spain, and Germany, new registrations of Mercedes vehicles eclipsed those of all other luxury carmakers.

These sales are a 6.6 percent leap over Mercedes's previous best, and contribute to a 6.2 percent increase in sales over the brand's previous best first trimester. In total, 786,862 vehicles have been sold by Mercedes-Benz so far in 2018. Likewise, Mercedes' strong April also continues its sales growth streak, now at 62 months.