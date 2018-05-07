Mercedes-Benz Posts All-Time Record April Sales
After beating its best first quarter, the momentum continued into its second quarter with furious sales volume driven by a Mercedes-hungry Asia.
Mercedes-Benz's record first quarter 2018 sales of 625,030 vehicles was lifted by its best-ever single month of sales, with 237,307 sold in March alone. The luxury automaker announced Monday that the upward motion of its sales continued in April, during which it posted another monthly sales record.
Though not quite on pace with its thundering March sales, Mercedes' April 2018 sales nevertheless beat those of every April prior, with the brand moving 192,558 vehicles in the fourth month of the year. In the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, South Korea, Sweden, Spain, and Germany, new registrations of Mercedes vehicles eclipsed those of all other luxury carmakers.
These sales are a 6.6 percent leap over Mercedes's previous best, and contribute to a 6.2 percent increase in sales over the brand's previous best first trimester. In total, 786,862 vehicles have been sold by Mercedes-Benz so far in 2018. Likewise, Mercedes' strong April also continues its sales growth streak, now at 62 months.
Only the Mercedes compact city car brand, Smart, suffered a sales slump, losing 7.5 percent of its sales volume from April of 2017. As Smart made up only 5.0 percent of Mercedes's sales in the month, this did little to dampen the otherwise sturdy increase to the carmaker's sales.
Much of the growth can be accounted for by exploding Asian market demand for Mercedes' products. April 2018 sales are 17.2 percent higher than those of April 2017, and 14.4 percent higher across all of 2018 than the same period in 2017. China accounts for much of this growth, its own 20.1 percent April 2018 sales jump over April 2017 figures dragging China-only sales up 18 percent beyond where they were at this time last year.
So far this year, China alone has purchased more Mercedes vehicles (227,153) than North America and Germany combined (226,083). Driven by ballooning China market sales, Asia market Mercedes sales (329,349) now surpass Europe market sales (312,966).
