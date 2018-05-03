Rare and Expensive Pagani Zonda Is Just Home Decor for Former Racer Pablo Perez
A fully built and functional Pagani Zonda Revolucion can cost upwards of $3 million.
Pablo Perez Companc is known around the world, and on social media, as one of the most hardcore motorsport and car aficionados alive. Not only does he have an outstanding collection of supercars and race cars, but he's also a bit of an interior design enthusiast—as you can see by the massive Pagani Zonda he recently installed on his living room wall.
Perez Companc worked closely with Automobili Pagani founder Horacio Pagani to pull off this massive feat that's as much of an interior design hero piece as it is a big "eff you" to wealthy car guys around the world. After all, what does hanging the shell of an ultra-limited, three-million-dollar Italian hypercar (which he owns two of) really say about your panache? Yeah, that's what I thought.
When fully assembled, the Pagani Zonda Revolucion sports one of the most complicated and aerodynamic bodies and underbodies crafted out of hand-woven carbon fiber and titanium. In the back of the Revolucion (Spanish for Revolution) lies a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged Mercedes-AMG engine that's rumored to pump out over 800 horsepower, allowing the "Dark Minion," as Perez calls it, to reach speeds of over 200 miles per hour and accelerate in practically no-time.
The Argentinian isn't just a big gearhead and a racing nut. No, he's actually a legit race car driver who's competed in several international sports car series, as well as in the Indy Racing League and recently the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz GT3 race car. Unfortunately, Perez Companc suffered a near-death crash at Homestead Speedway in 2007 that caused severe damage to his legs and has had to undergo extensive surgery.
The Drive reached out to Perez Companc for comment but has yet to hear back.
