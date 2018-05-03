Rare and Expensive Pagani Zonda Is Just Home Decor for Former Racer Pablo Perez

Pablo Perez Companc is known around the world, and on social media, as one of the most hardcore motorsport and car aficionados alive. Not only does he have an outstanding collection of supercars and race cars, but he's also a bit of an interior design enthusiast—as you can see by the massive Pagani Zonda he recently installed on his living room wall.

Perez Companc worked closely with Automobili Pagani founder Horacio Pagani to pull off this massive feat that's as much of an interior design hero piece as it is a big "eff you" to wealthy car guys around the world. After all, what does hanging the shell of an ultra-limited, three-million-dollar Italian hypercar (which he owns two of) really say about your panache? Yeah, that's what I thought.