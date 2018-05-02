This Porsche 959 Full-On Restoration Package from Canepa Costs $750,000
Did you think buying a Porsche 959 was expensive? Restoring it can cost a pretty penny too.
Bruce Canepa is one of the lucky few who was able to buy a brand new Porsche 959 when they came out in 1988. Fast forward about 30 years, and he's the man responsible for tracking down, restoring, tuning, and reselling the most 959s in the country, and maybe even the world. His wealth of experience with this one-of-a-kind Porsche has allowed him to build a business that offers current or future owners a one-stop-shop restoration package, but as you may have imagined—it's not cheap.
Let's say that you've finally found the Porsche 959 of your dreams, but it turns out it needs some mechanical work, and the interior simply looks worn out. Heck, maybe you don't like the exterior color, so maybe you want to change that, too. Oh, and the 959 was super fast back in the day, but now it's just "ok," so maybe a performance upgrade would be nice. No problem, all you need is a mere $750,000. And no, that doesn't include the price of the Porsche.
That's right, Canepa will upgrade your "normal" 959 into a modern-day supercar that's bound to turn heads and smoke the new rich and their latest toys. The three-quarter-million-dollar package includes a new exterior color of your choice, a full disassembly of the vehicle, a new interior, and a performance upgrade that boosts the stock 450 horsepower to a ridiculous 763. As you can imagine, this isn't a quick job. Not even close.
“This represents 4000-plus hours of labor, and then parts and materials on top of that,” Canepa told Road & Track. “At this point, we're taking every component apart and disassembling it, and making sure it's like new.”
The body is sanded down and prepped to receive a new high-end paint job, while the interior is stripped to the core and re-wrapped with new supple leather in the customer's color of choice. The drivetrain is removed and completely overhauled, which includes removing the stock Porsche turbo system and replacing it with a parallel twin-turbo setup from Borg Warner. In the end, the 30-year-old Porsche will actually look like it's brand new, but I guess that's a good thing when you're spending upwards of $2 million total on a car and a restoration job.
Happy shopping.
