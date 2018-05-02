This Porsche 959 Full-On Restoration Package from Canepa Costs $750,000

Bruce Canepa is one of the lucky few who was able to buy a brand new Porsche 959 when they came out in 1988. Fast forward about 30 years, and he's the man responsible for tracking down, restoring, tuning, and reselling the most 959s in the country, and maybe even the world. His wealth of experience with this one-of-a-kind Porsche has allowed him to build a business that offers current or future owners a one-stop-shop restoration package, but as you may have imagined—it's not cheap.

Let's say that you've finally found the Porsche 959 of your dreams, but it turns out it needs some mechanical work, and the interior simply looks worn out. Heck, maybe you don't like the exterior color, so maybe you want to change that, too. Oh, and the 959 was super fast back in the day, but now it's just "ok," so maybe a performance upgrade would be nice. No problem, all you need is a mere $750,000. And no, that doesn't include the price of the Porsche.