Ford Promises New Line of 'More Authentic Off-Road' SUVs As It Ditches Sedans In the U.S.

The iconic Ford sedan is dead, and with it more than half a century of American automotive heritage. But on the bright side, the company will be redirecting some of those resources into building a new lineup of "authentic" off-road SUVs designed with real capability in mind, according to Ford executive vice president James Farley.

In addition to a blizzard of obituaries for the company's doomed cars, Ford's first quarter earnings call this week produced this interesting nugget in response to a question about how it would fill the lineup (and sales) holes left by cutting the Fiesta, C-Maxx, Focus, Fusion, and Taurus. A cynic might expect more things like the Ford EcoBean EcoSport, but Farley told analysts that more rugged SUVs are also a big part of the plan.

"There will be a variety, a growing variety, of [SUVs]. To give you a flavor, we'll have more authentic off-roaders, building our Built Ford Tough background like Bronco and other new nameplates we don't sell today."