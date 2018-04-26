Here's What We Know About the Ford Focus Active That's Headed for the U.S.

It’s certainly a hatchback in the sense that it has a hatch, but its dimensions and proportions are not quite the same as the non-Active (inactive?) Focus hatch. It’s also not boxy enough to be a crossover and not long enough to be a wagon. The Focus Active fills what Ford calls a “white space” between cars and crossovers that combines “the best attributes of cars and utilities—such as higher ride height, space and versatility,” according to a statement from Ford.

Ford isn’t the first one to try filling this sort of automotive no-man's-land. The aforementioned Subaru arguably pioneered the idea of this type of vehicle by giving the Impreza some of the characteristics that people like about the bigger Outback and calling it the Crosstrek. A few luxury brands have tried it too with cars like the Audi A4 Allroad and the Volvo V60 Cross Country. The newest entry in lifted wagons with plastic cladding is the Buick Regal TourX, which Buick refuses to call a wagon.

What’s different about the Focus Active is that it might not have standard all-wheel drive like every other competitor in this space. If that’s the case, it will be interesting to see where it lands in terms of pricing and fuel economy. If it can beat the Crosstrek in both of those categories, it will have a pretty strong competitive edge.

Unfortunately, we don’t know a whole lot about the U.S. spec version of the Focus Active, but we know it’s definitely coming to American showrooms next year. This was confirmed on Twitter by Ford North America Product Communications Manager Mike Levine who we reached out to for more info. He said the U.S. Focus Active “will be similar to the Focus Active revealed in Europe but tailored to North American customers,” in an email to The Drive.