For Sale: Jenson Button's Old 2004 Honda NSX

On Tuesday, we reported on a pristine 1999 Honda Civic Si that sold on Bring a Trailer for $24,027—pretty much the same money as a new one. Spotted today is another blue, used performance Honda for sale with an asking price not that far off from what you'd pay for a brand new version. Listed for the equivalent of $138,750 on the U.K.'s Parkway Specialist Cars is a Long Beach Blue 2004 Honda NSX. The new-age, all-wheel-drive, hybrid-powered NSX starts at $156,000.

However, this isn't just any '04 NSX. This particular example was apparently owned by none other than Honda Racing hot-hand and 2009 Formula 1 World Champion, Jenson Button. With just 27,184 miles on the odometer and an F1 champ as a former owner, the seemingly steep price tag—this technically is a 14-year-old Honda, remember—starts to make sense. The NSX in question comes with the six-speed manual option but considering the caliber of the driver who used to own this thing, that probably goes without saying.