For Sale: Jenson Button's Old 2004 Honda NSX
The first-gen NSX had a chassis famously developed with input from another quite famous F1 pilot, Ayrton Senna.
On Tuesday, we reported on a pristine 1999 Honda Civic Si that sold on Bring a Trailer for $24,027—pretty much the same money as a new one. Spotted today is another blue, used performance Honda for sale with an asking price not that far off from what you'd pay for a brand new version. Listed for the equivalent of $138,750 on the U.K.'s Parkway Specialist Cars is a Long Beach Blue 2004 Honda NSX. The new-age, all-wheel-drive, hybrid-powered NSX starts at $156,000.
However, this isn't just any '04 NSX. This particular example was apparently owned by none other than Honda Racing hot-hand and 2009 Formula 1 World Champion, Jenson Button. With just 27,184 miles on the odometer and an F1 champ as a former owner, the seemingly steep price tag—this technically is a 14-year-old Honda, remember—starts to make sense. The NSX in question comes with the six-speed manual option but considering the caliber of the driver who used to own this thing, that probably goes without saying.
According to the posting and judging from the provided photos, the car also comes with all of the associated literature and tools, a clean car history, no modifications, and looks to be in immaculate condition. If you're in the market for a non-R, original NSX and money is of little concern, we can't imagine there are many better examples that exist outside of Honda's own museum.
Powered by a 3.2-liter, mid-mounted V-6, Honda's first-gen Ferrari-killer had a chassis famously developed with input from another quite famous F1 pilot, Ayrton Senna.
