This Crash Between a McLaren 720S and a Parked Audi R8 Will Not Be Cheap

From zero to six-figure repair bills in 2.5 seconds flat.

By Kyle Cheromcha
Let's be honest, there's no real good place to crash a $300,000 supercar. But there are definitely a few other things—say, a wall of pillows—that we'd rather smash into than another six-figure supercar, as seen in this video of an unhappy union between a McLaren 720S and a brand-new parked Audi R8.

With over 700 horsepower being pumped out by that 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 engine and headed exclusively to the rear wheels, the McLaren 720S is one of the most unadulterated supercars out there. Apparently, someone forgot to remind the inexperienced driver of a minty white example in Toronto, who is seen flooring it from a dead stop on a side street, quickly losing control, and crashing nearly head-on into the red Audi resting innocently on the side of the road. We're honestly surprised the impact didn't sound like a cash register opening.

Details about the accident remain sketchy. The person who posted the video in a since-locked Reddit thread claimed the driver was an unlicensed 19-year-old, though the description also incorrectly states that he was using launch control, so take that with a grain of salt.

The video first popped up on a Toronto-area car spotting Facebook page, where members reported seeing the car around town before the crash as well as the damaged R8 sitting at a body shop after the fact. The Audi's front corner is pretty bashed in, and pictures of the McLaren show its front end fared even worse.

This marks the latest in a string of clips showing McLaren drivers behaving badly—but thankfully the 720S is so brilliant, its reputation should survive a few morons.

