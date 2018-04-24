This Crash Between a McLaren 720S and a Parked Audi R8 Will Not Be Cheap

Let's be honest, there's no real good place to crash a $300,000 supercar. But there are definitely a few other things—say, a wall of pillows—that we'd rather smash into than another six-figure supercar, as seen in this video of an unhappy union between a McLaren 720S and a brand-new parked Audi R8.

With over 700 horsepower being pumped out by that 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 engine and headed exclusively to the rear wheels, the McLaren 720S is one of the most unadulterated supercars out there. Apparently, someone forgot to remind the inexperienced driver of a minty white example in Toronto, who is seen flooring it from a dead stop on a side street, quickly losing control, and crashing nearly head-on into the red Audi resting innocently on the side of the road. We're honestly surprised the impact didn't sound like a cash register opening.