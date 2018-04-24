Look at This Cute Little Ford Fiesta Panel Van

I’m sorry for reminding you, but the newly updated Ford Fiesta isn’t coming to the U.S. We knew we would miss the sporty ST variant, but one we had no idea we would miss is the panel van version of the Fiesta. That’s right, in Europe, you will be able to get the subcompact Fiesta as a three-door van with panels in lieu of rear windows.

The smallest commercial vans you can get here in the States are city vans like the Chevy City Express, the Ram ProMaster City, and Ford’s own Transit Connect. Apparently, Europe has enough demand for little vans even smaller than the Transit Connect to justify making a van variant of the Fiesta which only has 35 cubic feet of cargo space and a surprising payload capacity of 1,100 pounds. For reference, the Transit Connect has a maximum of 105.9 cubic feet of cargo volume and 1,170-1,515 pounds of payload capacity.