Kristaps Blušs Brings Full Carbon Fiber E92 Eurofighter to Play in Hoonigan's Lot

Hoonigan recently "rebooted" its Daily Transmission YouTube series into a few new daily shows. Every Monday is a new series called Build Breakdown, which is much like many Daily Transmission episodes you are used to seeing like getting the details of a car and then seeing it thrashed in the parking lot. Formula Drift driver Kristaps Blušs brought his 1000-horsepower full carbon fiber E92 Eurofighter 2018 Formula Drift car to Hoonigan's Donut Garage to be featured on the first episode of Build Breakdown.

The Drive has featured Blušs and his HGK Racing Team in the past. We featured the drama that he had to deal with during the last round of the 2017 Formula Drift season when he had an engine failure in his BMW E46 drift car, which forced him to call up his BMW E92 drift car, E92 Eurofighter, from show-car duty to race duty.