Florida Man Adjusts Radio, Crashes Off a 50-Foot-Tall Bridge in a Chevy Camaro

The promised autonomous driving revolution can't come soon enough for some people—like the subject of today's entry in the Florida Man chronicles, a distracted driver who lost control of his 2016 Chevrolet Camaro convertible while adjusting the radio, launched off the side of a highway bridge, and plunged fifty feet to the street below.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the unofficial Dukes of Hazzard impression began when 61-year-old Thomas Highhouse took his eyes off the road to mess with the stereo in his 'Maro while driving down Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg. Highhouse "failed to maintain control of the vehicle," as the Florida Highway Patrol clinically put it, hit an embankment in the median, and soared into the air like a majestic bird.