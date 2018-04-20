Somebody Finally Wrecked the 840-HP Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Every time a new high-performance car hits the streets, it's only a matter of time before it hits something else, too. And while it took a little longer than expected, it appears we have evidence of the first serious crash involving a 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, an inexperienced driver, and an unlucky row of parked cars.

This distressing image showing the inaugural smashed Demon popped up on Instagram last week, courtesy of @mopar_addicts. The entire front end is pushed in and crumpled, with the heaviest damage concentrated in the right corner. If you look closely, you can see the car's innovative Power Chiller A/C-based engine cooling unit exposed on the driver's side. Amazingly, the wheels don't seem too far out of alignment—but it's clear this will be a heart-stopping repair bill.