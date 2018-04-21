The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Will Pace This Year's Indy 500

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will serve as the official pace car of the 102nd running of the Indy 500, which will take place on May 27.

Chevrolet is one of the two engine providers of the Verizon IndyCar series, and the stunning 2019 ZR1 represents the pinnacle of Chevrolet's road car performance division and the Corvette lineup. With 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque, the king of the 'Vettes is the perfect machine to lead the field of milk-thirsty racing drivers.