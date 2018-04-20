Watch the New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Lap the Nürburgring in 6:56.4

"Through the fast corners and on the brakes, in particular, the GT3 RS is unbelievably close to our racing car GT3 R," said factory racecar driver Kévin Estre, who set the blistering time. "This is also thanks to the new generation of tires for road-going sports cars." The RS was apparently running on a set of street-legal, factory-available Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger adds that the car was not only fast, but consistent. "All four lap times [attempts] were below seven minutes and only tenths of a second apart. This proves not only the outstanding power of the GT3 RS but also its extraordinary driveability at the limit."

Powered by a 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated flat-six producing 520 horsepower, the 991.2 GT3 RS is the most powerful naturally-aspirated 911 ever made.