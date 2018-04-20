Watch the New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Lap the Nürburgring in 6:56.4

That's more than half a second faster than the 918 Spyder hybrid hypercar.

By Chris Tsui
Rossen Gargolov/Porsche AG

We've seen it romp around in the snow and waltz its way around the Lausitzring. Now, Porsche has released the onboard PR video we've all been waiting for, with footage of the new 911 GT3 RS making its way around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. 

Setting a not-slow-at-all time of 6:56.4, the GT3 RS doesn't set any significant records. Both the company's own 911 GT2 RS and Lamborghini's Huracán Performante remain faster machines around the 12.8-mile circuit, setting times of 6:47.25 and 6:52.01, respectively. The new GT3 RS does, however, beat the 918 Spyder hybrid hypercar by 0.6 seconds and the outgoing GT3 RS by a whopping 24 seconds. Twenty-four seconds faster than the old car. Crazy.

"Through the fast corners and on the brakes, in particular, the GT3 RS is unbelievably close to our racing car GT3 R," said factory racecar driver Kévin Estre, who set the blistering time. "This is also thanks to the new generation of tires for road-going sports cars." The RS was apparently running on a set of street-legal, factory-available Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. 

Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger adds that the car was not only fast, but consistent. "All four lap times [attempts] were below seven minutes and only tenths of a second apart. This proves not only the outstanding power of the GT3 RS but also its extraordinary driveability at the limit."

Powered by a 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated flat-six producing 520 horsepower, the 991.2 GT3 RS is the most powerful naturally-aspirated 911 ever made. 

