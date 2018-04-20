Watch the New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Lap the Nürburgring in 6:56.4
That's more than half a second faster than the 918 Spyder hybrid hypercar.
We've seen it romp around in the snow and waltz its way around the Lausitzring. Now, Porsche has released the onboard PR video we've all been waiting for, with footage of the new 911 GT3 RS making its way around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Setting a not-slow-at-all time of 6:56.4, the GT3 RS doesn't set any significant records. Both the company's own 911 GT2 RS and Lamborghini's Huracán Performante remain faster machines around the 12.8-mile circuit, setting times of 6:47.25 and 6:52.01, respectively. The new GT3 RS does, however, beat the 918 Spyder hybrid hypercar by 0.6 seconds and the outgoing GT3 RS by a whopping 24 seconds. Twenty-four seconds faster than the old car. Crazy.
"Through the fast corners and on the brakes, in particular, the GT3 RS is unbelievably close to our racing car GT3 R," said factory racecar driver Kévin Estre, who set the blistering time. "This is also thanks to the new generation of tires for road-going sports cars." The RS was apparently running on a set of street-legal, factory-available Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.
Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger adds that the car was not only fast, but consistent. "All four lap times [attempts] were below seven minutes and only tenths of a second apart. This proves not only the outstanding power of the GT3 RS but also its extraordinary driveability at the limit."
Powered by a 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated flat-six producing 520 horsepower, the 991.2 GT3 RS is the most powerful naturally-aspirated 911 ever made.
- RELATED2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Group Review: Where Station Wagon Meets SupercarPorsche's 550-horsepower, all-wheel-drive wagon is both luxury car and sports car...with a pricetag to match.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Revealed: 520 HP, Zero to 60 in Three SecondsIt's the most powerful naturally aspirated 911 of them all ... and it revs to 9,000 RPM.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Video of the New Porsche 911 GT3 RS is Pure Automotive PornographyPorsche's latest video thrusts viewers into the motorsport-driven world of the 2019 911 GT3 RS.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Makes Public Debut in GenevaWith 520 horsepower, the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is the most powerful naturally-aspirated version of the model ever produced by the automaker.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Historic Porsche 917K Has Been Converted for Road Use in MonacoThis is the story of how a Monaco resident exploited a strange loophole to get his 917 prototype race car registered for road use.READ NOW