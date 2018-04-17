Bentley Wants to Pimp Your Kitchen
A kitchen designed by Italian architect Carlo Colombo and furniture inspired by the Bentley Continental GT make it to the Bentley Home collection.
Automobile manufacturers are looking less and less like they used to. Pretty much every major manufacturer out there now incorporates buzzwords like “mobility” and “connectivity” in every press release. Bentley is branching out as well, or should I say breaking in? At the Salone Internazionale de Mobile 2018 in Milan this year, Bentley will be unveiling the centerpiece of its Bentley Home collection: The Buxton kitchen.
Now don’t get me wrong, I love the look and feel of a Bentley Continental GT interior. But I don’t think I’ve ever sat in one and thought, “This would look great with my countertop.” As a gearhead, I’m quickly warming up to the idea. I just need to figure out a way to sell it to the Mrs.
The kitchen is a new addition to the home and office furnishings available from Bentley Home. It was designed by architect Carlo Colombo, one of Italy’s most famous architects and designers. The Buxton kitchen is “defined by a linear design enhanced by an exquisite richness of finish.” It features a Calacatta Gold marble-topped island, a brushed larch wood storage unit with smoked, diamond-pattern cut glass doors and high-tech appliances. It’s the mix of cutting-edge technology and old-school opulence we’ve grown to expect from Bentley.
It doesn’t stop in the kitchen, as the Bentley Home design spills over to other areas of the house. An entire collection of furniture features patterns pulled from the interior of the new Bentley Continental GT. The upholstery fabrics are made up of soft velvets in silk and cotton along with chenille and Alcantara. There are several pieces to chose from including the Bampton and Stowe sofas, Mere and M Alvern chairs, Matlock coffee table and the Dundee ottoman.
No word on pricing for the kitchen, but the furniture ranges from $3,210 for the Dundee ottoman to $29,220 for the Bampton sofa. That’s right, a sofa that’s more than a brand new 2018 Jeep Wrangler.
The Salone Internazionale de Mobile 2018 starts today in Milan and runs through April 22.
