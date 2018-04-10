This Video of a Disastrous Toyota Tacoma Off-Road 'Recovery' Is Just So Painful

The Toyota Tacoma is a hardy little truck, but even its legendary reliability can't overcome the folly of man. And whether you're a master of off-road driving or a total stranger to the concept, this painful video of a new Tacoma losing its rear axle during a botched tow on a steep mountain trail is both captivating and excruciating to watch.

Here's the thing about off-roading: When things go wrong, they can go from bad to worse to completely unrecoverable in mere moments. A single unforced error, something as simple as putting a wheel here instead of there, can send a truck tumbling end-over-end down a mountain. That's not what happens here, thankfully. But the end result is just as tragic a sight, and considering the professional tow bill, probably just as expensive.

The video opens showing a grey Toyota Tacoma stuck on a rocky trail, with an FJ Cruiser attempting to tow it back down the hill with its winch line. At first, the setup doesn't really make sense—why not let gravity do the work? However, it looks like driver has somehow locked up his rear axle. It's been speculated that a U-bolt broke and jammed everything, which would explain both the demonic groans and the way the axle begins to shift as the doomed pickup is dragged downhill.